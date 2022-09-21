On Friday, Sept. 16, Staunton River High School took on Tunstall High School at home and won with a score of 49 to 14.
Josh Kelly rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries to lead the Golden Eagles (3-1) past the visiting Trojans (0-3).
Zay Childress of Staunton River returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.
Brady Barnes completed seven of 11 passes for 103 yards.
Before the game, young football players, cheerleaders and coaches were recognized.
