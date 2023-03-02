High school athletes and sports programs are able to accomplish big things.
At Franklin County High School (FCHS), the principal, athletic director and other administration personnel have agreed that all students and athletes should have four goals. The first goal is to be a good person. The second goal is to be a good student. The third goal is to be a good teammate. The fourth goal is to win.
Winning has become easy for FCHS and its athletes because everyone does well at being a good person, being a good student and being a good teammate.
