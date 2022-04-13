Franklin County High School’s baseball team got a 5-4 contested victory over district rival Lord Botetourt last Friday, April 8, on the road. The Eagles scored a run in the sixth inning to give them their first lead of the game and eventually give them the victory.
The Eagles had multiple base runners in the first inning but a groundout into a fielder’s choice by sophomore Ashton Hylton ended their threat. The Cavaliers, however, were able to capitalize on their first at bat in the bottom of the first inning.
After a one-out single by senior Connor Fuhrman and a walk by senior Owen Prince, the Cavaliers had runners on the corners with one out. They drove in their first run when senior Andrew Claterbaugh reached on an error committed by the Eagles infield that drove in Fuhrman. With two runners still on, sophomore Jakari Nicley grounded into a fielder’s choice that allowed Prince to score and give the Cavaliers a 2-0 lead.
Both teams weren’t able to do anything in the second inning, but the Eagles struck back to tie the game in the third inning.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.