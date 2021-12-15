Eleven individuals were inducted into Staunton River High School’s Athletics Hall of Fame at a ceremony Saturday.
Athletic Director Josh Smallwood said it was an event he had been waiting for since he was hired for the position.
“This is something I have been looking forward to for the last two years,” Smallwood said.
He added, “You can see it right here, we’ve got people from the last 30, 40, to 50 years of Staunton River history here in one night, and it doesn’t get any better than that.”
