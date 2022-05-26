The Franklin County High School Eagles baseball team fell short again to Lord Botetourt High School, 6-3, on Saturday. The Cavaliers used two two-run innings to pull away from the Eagles.
In the bottom of the first inning, the Cavaliers got off to a quick start thanks to a sacrifice fly from senior Garrett Green that brought in senior Connor Fuhrman, who singled earlier in the inning, to score from third base.
The Eagles tried to respond in the bottom of the first inning after having two baserunners reach base by forcing walks but a flyout by sophomore Ashton Hylton ended the inning.
After holding the Cavaliers scoreless in the top of the second inning, the Eagles again had another opportunity to try and tie or take the lead, after a two-out single by senior Mason Sheesley and walk by senior Isaiah Hughes gave the Eagles another chance with multiple baserunners, but a groundout by senior Riley Hill ended the inning for the Eagles, leaving four baserunners total left stranded in the first two innings.
The Cavaliers took full advantage of the missed opportunities by the Eagles in the top of the third inning, as Fuhrman knocked an RBI-groundout that scored senior Colin Sell, who reached base by an error, to score from third base. Later in the inning, senior Andrew Claterbaugh singled on a line drive to center field allowing senior Nate Prince, who singled earlier in the inning, to score from third base.
Down three, the Eagles offense finally broke through on the scoreboard, scoring their first run of the evening by a double to left field by Hylton that scored sophomore pinch runner Ean Amerson from third base.
The Cavaliers responded by getting that run back, thanks to a double by Prince out to left field that scored junior Noah Leonard, who reached base earlier in the inning by an error, to score. The Eagles couldn’t respond in the bottom of the fourth inning, leaving the bases loaded after a strikeout by senior Joseph Bennett.
The Cavaliers then stretched the lead in the top of the fifth inning. With two baserunners in scoring position for Lord Botetourt, Leonard then came up big with a single to left field that brought both runners home and extend the lead to five runs. The Eagles went got a leadoff walk to start the bottom of the fifth, but their next three batters were retired to end the inning.
After holding the Cavaliers scoreless in the sixth inning, the Eagles shrunk the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks to a one-out RBI-single by junior Preston Crowl that scored Hill from third base.
The Eagles then held the Cavaliers scoreless in the top of the seventh inning and had one final chance to score at least four runs but could only muster one run that came off the bat of senior Corbin Bower, who hit into an RBI-groundout that scored senior Grayson Montgomery. The Eagles next two batters went down to end the game and give Lord Botetourt an impressive 6-3 road win over Franklin County.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.