After earning second-team region B her freshman year, the expectations for Franklin County High School senior Adriana Hart, a girls lacrosse midfielder, were already starting to rise. From there, she went to numerous camps, played travel ball for Valley Select and has played on Team Virginia girls lacrosse team.
The interests started to roll in for Hart, and they include American University, La Salle University, Christopher Newport University, Allegheny University and University of Dallas. When she made her first recruiting trip to Newberry University, that’s all it took for her to know where she would be playing her college career.
“I knew after my first visit that Newberry is where I wanted to be,” she said.
She then signed a letter of intent to Newberry College on Friday, Nov. 13.
Her mom, Carey Hart, said it was practically a done deal after the first visit as well.
“She (Adriana) kept saying I don’t know where I want to go, but after the first visit to Newberry, she said she didn’t want to take anymore visits anywhere else,” Carey Hart said.
Adriana Hart mentioned that she fell in love with the campus and that the team made her feel like she was already a teammate.
Known for her aggressive defense, her speed on offense and her ability as a team leader, Adriana Hart brings the complete package to what a coach looks for in a player for the game of lacrosse.
Second year coach Amy Dwyer said it’s not even a question that Adriana Hart can make it and play well at the division two level. She then mentioned that multiple division one schools showed interest in Adriana Hart and that she is definitely one of the top players she has coached or seen at the high school level.
“She’s got the perfect combination,” Dwyer said. “She’s got skills, speed, strength and a great attitude. We all have our down days, but she’s really upbeat, and she keeps her teammates upbeat.”
Dwyer said she has grown tremendously as a leader and believes she will be able to take that skill with her to Newberry. Adriana Hart mentioned that while she does want to be a leader, she also wants to continue to be a student of the game and learn as much as she can from her future college teammates. She feels if she does that, she will able to enhance her game on both offense and defense.
When Adriana Hart leaves and heads to Newberry, Dwyer said it will be a struggle at first adjusting without her star player, especially knowing she was with her from the beginning.
“It’s going to be really hard. She’s a force on this team,” Dwyer said. “She will be severely missed next year.”
Adriana Hart mentioned that Dwyer, her teammates, her travel coaches, and everyone that supported her played a significant role in her growth as a person and a player.
“Everyone has played a role in getting me where I am,” Adriana Hart said.
