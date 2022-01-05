The Staunton River High School girls basketball team remained undefeated after winning the Knights Winter Classic held Dec. 27-29 at Cave Spring High School. The Golden Eagles faced Salem in their first contest.
Against Salem, Staunton River came out firing with a 25-6 first quarter and a 20-6 second quarter showing to take a 45-12 lead at the half. They won the last two quarters 16-7 and 8-7 respectively to win 69-26.
The Golden Eagles were led by the senior twins Jeni (28) and Cali Levine (18). Cali Levine had four three pointers and Jeni had two. Senor Jayda Jones had 10 points and two three-pointers.
