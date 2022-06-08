Staunton River High School’s girls and boys track and field teams made their way to Lynchburg and the campus of Liberty University this past weekend for the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 3 State Track and Field Championships.
The Golden Eagles were well-represented in the state finals, with a total of 11 athletes — eight male athletes and three female athletes — participating in the championship competitions.
Under the guidance of head coach Joe Curcio, the SRHS girls team finished 18th overall in the final team rankings, while the Golden Eagles boys squad finished 35th overall.
Seniors Jeni and Cali Levine, making their final appearances for the Golden Eagles, brought home the top overall finishes for SRHS at the state finals, as the Levines tied for second in the girls high jump finals. Both cleared 5 feet, 1 inch on the bar. Raevin Washington of Turner Ashby High School won the Class 3 state title in the girls high jump, besting the Levines by just one inch (5 feet, 2 inches).
Numerous other Staunton River High athletes brought home top 10 finishes from the state finals, including Spencer Kearns, who placed seventh in the state’s 3A ranks in the pole vault, as he cleared an even 11 feet on the bar. Senior Logan McClung brought the Golden Eagles a 10th place finish in the 300-meter hurdle state finals, producing a time of 43.95 seconds. Junior Sam Weddle also finished in 10th place overall in the state finals of the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10 minutes, 9.38 seconds.
