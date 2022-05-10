Staunton River High School’s softball team remained perfect on the season after a 9-4 road victory over district rival William Byrd on Thursday. The Golden Eagles used two three-run innings to pull away from the Lady Terriers.
William Byrd jumped out first in the bottom of the first inning, after three straight two-out singles finished out by senior Amber Vaughn, who drove in senior Keely Hoal from second. That one-run lead didn’t last long, as the Golden Eagles jumped over the Lady Terriers in the top of the second inning with their first three-run inning.
With two runners on and one out, the Golden Eagles plated their first run of the evening as sophomore Jenna Lynn Roach knocked a single to left field to drive in freshman Payton Evans from third base to tie the game. With two runners in scoring position, senior Taylor Foutz ripped a single to center field to score both freshman Alexis Coles and Roach to give Staunton River a 3-1 lead.
After the Lady Terriers couldn’t get anything going in the bottom of the second inning, the Golden Eagles extended their lead in the top of the third inning. After a leadoff double by sophomore Sawyer Tolley and a single by junior Allie Davison to give Staunton River two baserunners with no outs, the Golden Eagles plated their fourth runoff the evening with a single by senior Rachel McGuire that drove Tolley in. It was the only run of the inning for the Golden Eagles.
The Lady Terriers didn’t go lightly, as they battled back in the bottom of the third inning with a leadoff homerun by sophomore Sydney Blewett to center field to cut the lead in half, 4-2. The Golden Eagles answered in the top of the fourth inning with a homerun themselves, as Tolley knocked a two-run homerun to left field to increase the lead 6-2.
The Lady Terriers responded in the bottom of the fourth inning with another leadoff homerun by junior Brooklyn Peters to cut the lead in half again, 6-3. They then cut lead 6-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning after an RBI-groundout by Hoal that scored senior Logan Pehala. It turned out to be the final run the Lady Terriers would score on the evening. The Golden Eagles, however, still had business to take care of in the sixth inning.
With two-outs and runners in scoring position, Evans knocked a clutch two-RBI single to center field that scored junior Payton Phillips and Tolley to give Staunton River an 8-4 lead. Their final run of the evening came from an RBI-double to left field from Coles that scored Evans to give Staunton River a 9-4 lead.
In the last two innings, the Lady Terriers only managed to get two baserunners on, both coming in the seventh inning, but failed to get another run. The Golden Eagles put the game away as Blewett, who was on second, was caught stealing third to end the ball game and give Staunton River an important road victory and keep their perfect record intact.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.