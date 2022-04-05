The Golden Eagles of Staunton River again fell to the Jefferson Forest Cavaliers in another tightly contested baseball matchup, 2-0, on Saturday, March 26, at Jefferson Forest.
The Cavaliers tacked on a run in the first inning and another run in the sixth inning to beat the Golden Eagles by two runs.
After the Golden Eagles went down in order in the first inning, the Cavaliers struck first in their first-time batting, as senior Brock Harris grounded out into a fielder’s choice, which allowed senior Dallas Smith to score from first. The starting pitcher for the Golden Eagles, senior Jared Steele, was able to get senior Alexander Whitaker to flyout to end the threat.
In the second inning, Staunton River went down in order as Smith, who was the starting pitcher for Jefferson Forest, struck out the side to maintain the 1-0 lead. Steele responded for the Golden Eagles by setting the Cavaliers down in order, which included two strikeouts.
In the top of the third inning, the Golden Eagles saw their leadoff man draw a walk, but the next three batters failed to reach base, leaving the runner on base.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Cavaliers managed to load the bases, but a Steele managed to get Whitaker to ground into a fielder’s choice to the freshman shortstop Isaac Gillenwater. Although they were able to get out of the jam unharmed, the Golden Eagles couldn’t capitalize on the momentum shift, as they again went down in order that ended with a strikeout by senior Conner Faw being the third out. Steele again managed to keep the Cavaliers offense tamed, by setting them down in order to keep the deficit at one run.
Unfortunately for Staunton River, they still had trouble finding any offense as they were set down in order again with junior John Whittaker flying out to center field to end the top of the fifth inning. Again, Steele managed to keep Jefferson Forest from adding to their lead, after recording three flyouts to end the bottom of the fifth.
After a walk by junior Colby Bates with one out and a passed ball during senior Kyler Glidden’s at bat, the Golden Eagles had the tying run in scoring position. After Glidden flied out to center, the next batter, Steele, ripped a single to right field that advanced Bates to third. A ground out by sophomore Jesse Brown ended the Golden Eagles threat and kept Jefferson Forest’s lead at one.
The Cavaliers added one important insurance run from junior Samuel Bell, as he knocked a homerun to left field to give Jefferson Forest a 2-0 lead. The new pitcher for the Cavaliers, junior Brecklin Mace, struck out the side in the top of the seventh to end the game and give Jefferson Forest a 2-0 county win over Staunton River.
Steele pitched a complete game for Staunton River, going six innings allowing five hits, two walks, three strikeouts and two earned runs. He also had the only hit for the Golden Eagles all evening, which came in the sixth inning
