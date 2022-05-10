On Monday, the Franklin County High School Eagles baseball team used the arms of junior Preston Crowl (five innings) and freshman Luke Pasley (two innings) to take down the Blacksburg Bruins 2-1 on the road for their eighth straight win.
The two pitchers allowed a combined five hits, four walks, six strikeouts and one earned run. The Bruins failed to put a run on the scoreboard until the sixth inning.
The Eagles wasted no time giving Crowl an early lead, as a single from senior Jospeh Bennett scored Pasley from third base, who walked with one out earlier in the inning.
In his first inning of work, Crowl ran into a little bit of trouble after he hit two straight batters and walked junior Spencer Campbell to load the bases with two outs. Crowl bounced back by striking out senior Bryce Ferguson to leave the bases loaded and escape with no damage with the one-run lead intact.
The Eagles couldn’t capitalize with the momentum switch, leaving a base runner stranded in the second inning, but the Bruins also left a baserunner on in the second inning, keeping the score at 1-0 in favor of the Eagles heading into the third inning.
After the Eagles bats went cold in the third inning, Crowl again found himself in some trouble, giving up a leadoff double to senior Trevor VandeVord and a walk to senior Bennett Shealer to give the Bruins two baserunners with no outs. Again, Crowl fought back to keep the lead at one run, striking out freshman Brice Abbott on a foul tip and Campbell to give the Eagles two big outs. Crowl then got senior Bryce Ferguson to pop out to senior Riley Hill to end the inning.
The Eagles again couldn’t capitalize on the momentum switch, leaving two baserunners stranded in the top of the fourth but the Bruins still struggled to find that elusive run, as Crowl was able to work around another leadoff double by retiring the next three batters.
The Eagles then put that all-important insurance run across Homeplate in the top of the fifth after a triple by Hill and an RBI single by Pasley to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead.
Crowl’s last inning on the mound was more familiar territory as he had runners on the corners with one out but got Campbell to popout and Ferguson to strike out looking to end the inning.
The Bruins were able to push their first run across the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning after an RBI-single by senior Tate Harrison scored senior Dustin Chermak from third, who singled earlier in the inning.
In their last attempt to tie or win the game in the bottom of the seventh inning against Pasley on the mound, the Bruins got off to a great start as sophomore Brody Shealor and Abbott forced a walk to give them two baserunners with no outs. However, Pasley was able to force two flyouts by Campbell and Ferguson to put him one out away. Pasley then got Chermak to lineout to senior second baseman Corbin Bower to end the game and give the Eagles a 2-1 victory.
