Back in December, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy announced the major news that they were going to add football to their varsity sport. The school also announced that former William Byrd and UVA-Wise star Kenis Maciel will be the program’s head coach.
Fast forward six months, and on a warm Saturday morning, the Ospreys hosted their first ever football camp. Because the football program at SMLCA is just half-a-year old, Maciel was concerned about the turnout and was shooting for around 40-50 kids. It turned out that around 60-70 showed up to the one-day camp. He also added that he believes over 80 percent of the kids in attendance haven’t played any organized football.
Since the program is new and hardly any of the kids have played football, Maciel felt this camp was all about teaching them the basics.
“The foundation comes with being able to do the very basics and doing them exactly right,” Maciel said. “We want to preach that you do the fundamentals and the basics so many times, then it will become second nature and you don’t even have to think about it.”
