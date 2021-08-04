For the past nine years, Staunton River High School (SRHS) baseball has been averaging about one player a year signing with Concord University. This year, they will have two signing for the Mountain Lions.
Star pitcher/short stop Grey Clary and star catcher Jonah Tuck made it official at a signing ceremony Monday at the SRHS baseball field to play at Concord University.
“Concord is getting two outstanding young men and good students that are going to go up there and work extremely hard not just at their academics, but with athletics and baseball,” said head baseball coach Brian Divers. “They’re going to make their program better.”
