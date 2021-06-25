Although he initially planned to have someone take over the offensive coordinator position this upcoming school year, Staunton River High School football head coach Shaun Leonard has decided he will retain offensive play call duties for one more season before choosing someone to fill in.
Due to the football season being played in spring because of COVID-19, the football season ended at the beginning of April.
“With such a quick turnaround, I didn’t think it would be fair to whoever it is to just stick them in there, especially with some of these young kids coming back,” Leonard said.
