Multiple student athletes at Franklin County High School were recognized at the Franklin County School Board meeting Nov. 28.
Listed for recognition were:
Cheer – Head Coach Marsha Lopez
• Cierra Feazell: Blue Ridge District First Team and Region 6A First Team
• Madi Nunn: Blue Ridge District First Team and Region 6A Second Team
• Maddy Holland: Blue Ridge District First Team and Region 6A Second Team
• Keely James: Region 6A Second Team
Cross Country – Head Coach Chris Williams
• Chris Williams: Blue Ridge District Coach of the Year
• Julianne Bowman: Blue Ridge District - All District Team
• Jacob Montgomery: Blue Ridge District - All District Team
• Sebastian Ellis: Blue Ridge District - All District Team
• Nathan Atchue: Class 6 XC State Champion, Region 6A Champion and 6A State Team Qualifier
• Jonah Bowman: First Team All Region and 6A State Team Qualifier
• Parker Chapman: 6A State Team Qualifier
• Sebastian Ellis: 6A State Team Qualifier
• John Grider: 6A State Team Qualifier
• Nicholas Guilliams: 6A State Team Qualifier
• Jonas Holland: 6A State Team Qualifier
• Jacob Montgomery: 6A State Team Qualifier
• Andrew Riddle: 6A State Team Qualifier
Football – Head Coach JR Edwards
• Nasir Holland: Blue Ridge District First Team – Receiver; and Blue Ridge District First Team – Defensive Back
• Jahylen Lee: Blue Ridge District First Team – Running Back; and Blue Ridge District Most Valuable Running Back
• Eli Foutz: Blue Ridge District First Team – All Purpose; Blue Ridge District First Team – Defensive Back; Blue Ridge District Second Team – Quarterback; and Blue Ridge District Second Team - Punter
• Ke’Shaun Wright: Blue Ridge District First Team - Linebacker
• Don Evans: Blue Ridge District Second Team – Offensive Line; and Blue Ridge District Second Team – Defensive End
• Haven Mullins: Blue Ridge District Second Team – Tight End; and Blue Ridge District Second Team – Linebacker
• Kendel Elliott: Blue Ridge District Second Team – Defensive Line
Golf – Head Coach
Michael Rogers
• Varsity Golf Team: Blue Ridge District Regular Season Champions
• Sam Fansler: Blue Ridge District First Team, Region 6A First Team All Region and 6A State Qualifier
• Lawson Pasley: Blue Ridge District First Team
• Chase Bower: Blue Ridge District Second Team
• Wesley Hill: Blue Ridge District Second Team
• Nick Messenger: Blue Ridge District Second Team
Volleyball – Head Coach Kaitlyn Dula/Randi Hammock
• Emma Catoe: Blue Ridge District First Team and Region 6A Second Team
• Aniston Wray: Blue Ridge District Second Team and Region 6A Honorable Mention
• Maddie Caron: Blue Ridge District Second Team and Region 6A Honorable Mention
• Talaya Holland: Blue Ridge District Second Team
• Skye Carter: Blue Ridge District Second Team
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.