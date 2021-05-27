Gretna teens swept the top three spots at the inaugural Teen Bass Association tournament, which was held at Smith Mountain Lake on Sunday, May 23.
There were nine teen anglers who took to the water Sunday morning looking for five big bass.
At the end of the day, there was a tie at the scales with Kain Perry’s three-fish and Chris Zimmer’s two-fish that tipped the scales at 4 pounds, 14 ounces. Tyler Hutcherson finished second with one fish weighing in at 2 pounds, 2 ounces, and Cody Spann rounded out the top three with one fish at 1 pound, 14 ounces.
Perry, Zimmer and Hutcherson are all from Gretna.
The Big Bass Award went to Chris Zimmer and his toad, weighing in at three pounds, 11 ounces.
The Teen Bass Association thanked Frank Dalton Jr., Ben Burnette, Travis Meador, Paul Gring and Sean Wilt for captaining the young anglers and helping them find fish.
They offered a big “thank you” to Matthew and Kathy Burnette for donating and delivering a wonderful lunch for all of the anglers, captains and families.
Anyone interested in joining Teen Bass Association, volunteering or donating can email teenbassassociation@gmail.com.
