Staunton River boys soccer win home opener scrimmage against Brookville

Staunton River High School’s junior varsity and varsity boys’ soccer teams kicked off their home openers on Friday, March 10th with a scrimmage against Brookville High School.
The junior varsity Golden Eagles of Staunton River defeated the Bees of Brookville 3-0, behind goals scored by Micah Perschino, Donnie Graham and Elias Carreon. Golden Eagles’ goalkeeper Ashten Dunman was credited with the clean sheet in the shutout. The varsity game ended in a 1-1 tie, with Andy Torres scoring the lone goal for the Golden Eagles.
Staunton River’s boys and girls spring sports schedules for soccer, baseball and softball are available at blueridgedistrictva.org/public/genie/358/school/5/.
