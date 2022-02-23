It’s been a season of first times and new school records for the Staunton River High School wrestling team.
The team showed up to the VHSL state wrestling tournament at the Salem Civic Center as a first-time Region 3D champion and had a school-record 10 wrestlers participate.
For head coach Scott Fike, sending 10 wrestlers to the state tournament wasn’t enough for him — he wanted to have his first individual state champion wrestler in his coaching tenure at Staunton River. After having seven runners-up in his five seasons as head coach, he finally got over the hump Saturday evening.
Freshmen Colin Martin (106) and Noah Nininger (113) delivered Fike his first two individual wrestling championships. In Class 3, Martin defeated Wilson Memorial’s Cooper Brandt on an 11-1 decision, and Nininger pinned Skyline’s Cody Salomon in 37 seconds. They became the first two freshmen to win a state title in Staunton River history.
“It’s awesome. It’s great for the program to see that and for it to finally come to fruition,” Fike said.
