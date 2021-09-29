Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) has been the standard for all Christian private schools across the commonwealth. Currently 4-0 after a win against Brookville, 35-7, the Bulldogs have seen success due to their talent such as five-star offensive tackle Zach Rice, who is currently ranked top 10 overall nationally by 247 and is also rated the number one tackle. They also have quarterback Lane Davis, who is committed to play at Virginia.
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy, which is about an hour from the LCA campus, has hopes of getting to that level of success, and they took that first step by playing their first ever varsity football game in school history at Rivers Edge Sports Complex against the Virginia Spartans on Friday, Sept. 24. The Ospreys ended up falling to the Spartans 27-0.
It was a rough go for the Ospreys on special teams, which was highlighted by missed tackles and not containing the outside edges. The opening kickoff to start the game was run back for a touchdown and the first punt of the game from the Ospreys also resulted in a touchdown.
