Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy’s hopes of winning its first baseball VACA state championship in program history were halted after a 10-0 mercy rule loss in the championship game to Grace Christian School. The loss was the Ospreys third one of the season.
Coming into the game outscoring their playoff opponents 42-2 and having beaten the Warriors 8-4 earlier in the year, the Ospreys came into the contest with a lot of confidence. However, the first inning proved to be a big first punch the Ospreys received from the Warriors, who scored their first three runs before the first out was recorded.
With Ashton Richards on the mound to start the state championship game, the Warriors pounced on the SMLCA ace early after a leadoff walk from Isaiah Riddle; Justin Rain ripped a triple to center field that brought the Warriors leadoff man all the way around to score the first run of the game. Davis Reid then hit a groundball and reached on an error, allowing Hain to score from third to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead.
After a single by Peter Shifflett to put runners at the corners, the Ospreys then mishandled a bunt attempt from Sam Lum that scored the third run of the inning.
The Warriors added another runoff a fielder’s choice to give them a 4-0 lead in the state championship. Shifflett, who started on the mound for the Warriors, worked around hitting the leadoff batter by retiring the next three batters.
The Warriors then went back to work as Hain knocked an RBI-single to score Riddle from second base to give the Warriors a 5-0 lead.
In the bottom of the second inning, the Ospreys had their chance to put a dent in the Warriors comfortable lead. With three straight two-out walks to load the bases, the Ospreys were one swing away, but Noah Conley was caught trying to score from a pass ball for the third out.
The Warriors capitalize on the momentum change by scoring their sixth run of the evening, as Ethan Wright knocked a sacrifice fly to score Lum, who was hit by the pitch, to score from third base.
The Ospreys had their leadoff man reach base with a walk, but the next three batters were retired to end the third inning with Grace Christian up 6-0.
In the top of the fourth, Riddle got things started with a triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Hain to increase the Warriors lead 7-0. Lum then knocked in the eighth run with a single to center to bring in Shifflett, who walked earlier in the inning, in from second base.
The Warriors added two more runs in the top of the fifth inning to put them in place to give them a chance to end the game via mercy rule.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Ospreys were able to load the bases with no outs, but the next two batters struck out and then a groundout from the last batter ended the fifth inning without scoring a run and giving Grace Christian a 10-0 victory, winning the VACA State Championship.
