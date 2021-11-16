Staunton River High School star senior Abbey Barlow will continue her volleyball career at the University of Lynchburg after signing her letter of intent last Wednesday at the Staunton River High School Library.
She was committed a year before making it official.
“I really liked the campus, and I felt at home when I stepped on the campus. Not only do they have a great coaching staff, but they also have a great percentage of graduates in the career I want to go into, which is pre-physician assistant,” Barlow said.
She said being committed early helped her concentrate on her senior year playing for Staunton River. Barlow mentioned, though, that she was technically a silent commit before verbally committing after her first visit. Other schools that were looking at the star senior were Eastern Mennonite, Hood and Randolph.
Barlow played libero for the Lady Golden Eagles and was a defensive specialist. She was a three-year varsity starter and varsity captain her junior and senior year. Barlow also played on the Next Revolution 18u Travel Team for the 2021 year and the Next Revolution 18u National Team from 2020-2021. She played libero for both teams. This season, she made Second Team All District Libero.
Barlow is also a multi-sport star, playing on the Staunton River girls soccer team. She has earned Varsity All-District and All-Region as a defender, and she earned All-Region as a forward.
On the academic side, Barlow is a two-year member and current vice-president of the National Honor Society.
Find out more in the upcoming issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version of the article this upcoming Wednesday at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.