The 2021 Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy Basketball Camp saw the usual familiar faces, including head basketball coach Mike Greathouse. This year, however, there was a different Greathouse running the show, and close to 90 kids showed up.
Tyler Greathouse, who helped Indiana Wesleyan University win the 2014 NAIA Division II National Championship and who is the son of Mike Greathouse, was put in charge by his father to set up and run this year’s Ospreys basketball camp. Tyler Greathouse said that once he graduated college, he was able to gain experience by working for a nonprofit organization that ran basketball camps in his home state of Indiana.
“My dad was just like, ‘Hey would you want to come out and just help me run the camp,’” said Tyler Greathouse, who lives in Montana.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.