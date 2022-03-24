After leading Staunton River High School to a historic 25-0 record until the Region 3D Championship and a trip to the VHSL state tournament, senior twin stars Jeni and Cali Levine both will continue their basketball careers on the division one college level at the University of South Caroline Upstate.
“I chose to continue my athletic and academic career at USC Upstate for a variety of reasons. The moment I first stepped onto campus, I loved it. The energy and passion of the coaching staff just radiated into an amazing atmosphere on and off the court,” said Jeni Levine.
“When we visited USC Upstate in the fall, I knew then it was home,” said her sister Cali Levine. “Then, when we were given the opportunity to both go on full scholarship there, I knew it was a God wink. The coaching staff and players (have) intensity and energy, yet their love and compassion for the game made it perfect.”
