The Staunton River High School (SRHS) track and field program hosted nearly 20 schools from across the region Saturday at the Golden Eagle Invitational at the SRHS track.
Competing schools included Staunton River, Altavista Combined School, Amherst County, Brookville, Cave Spring, Christian Heritage, Christiansburg, Dan River, George Washington, Halifax County, Hidden Valley, James River (Buchanan), Liberty (Bedford), Lord Botetourt, Northside, Patrick Henry (Roanoke), Salem (Roanoke), Stuarts Draft, and William Fleming.
Sam Weddle, Staunton River’s outstanding distance runner, continued his solid spring by winning the men’s 3,200-meter run race, defeating a field of 17 runners with a time of 10 minutes, 23.82 seconds. Weddle outlasted his next-closest competitor — Evan Gates of Lord Botetourt — by nearly 20 seconds. Weddle, who also is a varsity soccer player for the Golden Eagles and qualified for the Class 3A Cross Country State Championships last fall, has now won four distance races in a row this spring.
