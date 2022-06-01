Staunton River High School’s track and field program hosted the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Region 3D Outdoor Championships at the SRHS track the afternoon and early evening of Thursday, May 26.
The Golden Eagle boys 4x400 and 4x800-meter relay teams brought a pair of regional championships to the SRHS trophy case, while multiple other athletes won or placed among the leaders at the regional meet.
The SRHS boys 4x400-meter relay squad won the regional title with a time of 3 minutes, 34.75 seconds — more than three seconds faster than second place Northside High’s time of 3 minutes, 38.06 seconds. The boys 4x800-meter relay team was even more dominant, recording a time of 8 minutes, 25.1 seconds that bested second place Abingdon High (8 minutes, 36.63 seconds) by over 11 seconds. The SRHS boys 4x100-meter relay team placed seventh overall (47.55 seconds).
Senior Spencer Kearns won the regional title in the boys pole vault, clearing the bar at an even 12 feet to best his next-closest competitor — Ethan Haston of Willam Byrd High — by two feet. Senior girls high jumper Jeni Levine won a regional championship in the high jump competition with a leap of 5 feet, 4 inches. Senior teammate Cali Levine placed third in the girls high jump with a leap of 5 feet, while junior Allyson Dickinson added a third place finish in the girls pole vault (6 feet, 6 inches).
Senior Malakhi Gregory had a solid day at the regionals, earning second place finishes in both the long jump (20 feet, 0.5 inches) and triple jump (41 feet, 7.5 inches) competitions. Junior Landon Miller placed third for the Golden Eagles in the boys 110-meter hurdles finals (17.28 seconds), while fellow junior teammate Bryce Cook placed fifth (17.77 seconds). Cook added a third place finish for SRHS in the boys pole vault, as he cleared 9 feet, 6 inches.
Regional qualifiers will make their way to Liberty University in Lynchburg on June 3 and 4 for the Virginia High School League Class 3 Outdoor Track Championships.
