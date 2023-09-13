High School Football: Liberty Christian beats Franklin County, 49-6

The Liberty Christian Academy football team christened their new $8 million stadium on September 8th with a lopsided win over the Franklin County Eagles, winning 49-6.
A packed house watched as Gideon Davidson showed why he was one of the most sought after recruits in the area. The four-star Clemson bound Davidson trotted 13 yards into the end zone for a touchdown on the Bulldog’s first possession and tallied up two more touchdowns within 7 minutes of the opening kickoff. He finished the first half with five touchdowns including a 56-yard punt return. He did not return on offense in the second half but played on defense.
On a night that saw an hour and 45 minute rain delay, the Bulldogs (3-0) defense was equally impressive. Franklin County punted seven times, threw an interception and netted negative yardage on 8 of 11 possessions. The lone highlight of the night was an 84 yard touchdown pass in the first quarter from Eagles quarterback Winston to David Kasey to make the game 21-6. The extra point was blocked. On the ground, the Eagles averaged a loss of about 1 yard on all 23 of their carries, finishing with minus 25 yards rushing on the night. The Eagles recorded just 88 yards of total offense (a net of only 4 yards outside the touchdown pass).
LCA finished the night with 354 yards total offense. Dalton Nesselrotte and Winston Woodard also added touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
Franklin County (1-2) returns home after two tough road loses to face Magna Vista (2-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.
