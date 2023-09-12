On Friday, September 8th, the Staunton River Golden Eagles took on the Liberty Minutemen of Bedford with the Golden Eagles winning big, 57-0, in a non-conference game.
Staunton River head coach Shaun Leonard said the win was a team effort. “[The team] started to see what they thought they were able to do from the beginning,” said Leonard.
The Golden Eagles scored seven touchdowns with Parker Chewing getting two – an offensive touchdown and a punt return for a score.
“There are things [we] need to work on, but that’s every week,” said Leonard. Coach Leonard said he feels the team is on the correct course in getting to where they want to be.
The Golden Eagles led 43-0 at halftime. The victory is the team’s first of the season.
Quarterback Brady Barns went 4 for 3 on passing, completing for 69 yards and two touchdowns. Patrick Chewing went two for two passing for 74 yards and two touchdowns.
On receiving, Macon Ayers had two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown while Chewing had two catches for 28 yards and a touchdown. Justin Mayhew had one catch for 45 yards and a touchdown, while Gavin Huff scored on a 29 yard reception.
Rushing leaders for Staunton River were Brady Barns, who ran for 99 yards on six attempts while adding a touchdown. Josh Kelley ran for 24 yards on four attempts and a touchdown. Nick Kitchens had a 35-yard run for a touchdown. Macon Ayers ran four times for 26 yards and Aidan Lawhorne had four runs for 28 yards.
Staunton River will travel to Tunstall on Friday, September 15th.
